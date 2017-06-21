Liverpool are expected to announce their second signing of the summer before the end of the week after agreeing a £39m ($49.2m) deal including add-ons with AS Roma for the transfer of Mohamed Salah.

Dominic Solanke was the Reds' first acquisition on a free transfer from Chelsea, but the Blues will be entitled to a compensation, which will be decided by the transfer tribunal. Jurgen Klopp has been pursuing Salah since the start of the month and will be delighted to have finally completed the transfer despite the Italian club rejecting Liverpool's initial £28m bid.

The Egyptian winger was expected to have arrived in England on Tuesday (20 June) to complete the formalities after the two clubs agreed on a fee. According to the Mirror, Salah will sign a five-year-deal worth around £90,000-a-week making him Liverpool's record signing – their previous highest was when they signed Andy Carroll for £35m from Newcastle United.

Klopp was determined to land Salah as he wanted to add another goal scoring threat to his forward line as they prepare for their return to the Champions League next season. The Egypt international scored 19 goals and added a further 12 assists to help Roma to second place in the Serie A last season. He was one of only eight players to register double figures in both goals and assists this season in Europe's top five leagues.

This will be Salah's second stint in England after he spent an unsuccessful spell with Chelsea after joining them from FC Basel during the 2014 January transfer window. The Egyptian winger struggled to adapt to the Premier League, and after making just 19 appearances for the Blues, he was sent on loan to Fiorentina for the second half of the 2014/15 campaign.

The 25-year-old then moved on loan to the Italian capital club at the start of the 2015/16 campaign and after a successful season with Roma, the move was made permanent last summer.