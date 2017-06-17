Liverpool have reached an agreement with Derby County for the transfer of defender Andre Wisdom. The 24-year-old has made 22 appearances for the club but the final transfer is still pending a host of regulatory processes, including a medical and other paperwork.

Wisdom has scored only one goal for the club, which came in a Europa League clash against Young Boys in September 2012. A Reds academy product, Wisdom has been at the club since the start of his playing career and has spent the last few seasons on loan at a host of Premier League clubs and abroad.

A statement on Liverpool's official website read, "Liverpool Football Club can confirm they have reached an agreement with Derby County for the permanent transfer of Andre Wisdom."

"The deal that will see the defender move to Pride Park Stadium is subject to a medical and the completion of paperwork."

Wisdom was sent to Derby on loan for the entirety of the 2013/14 season and followed that up with temporary stays at West Bromwich Albion, Norwich City and Red Bull Salzburg in the following campaigns. The Liverpool Echo reports that a fee in the range of around £2m ($2.5m) has been agreed between the clubs, which would go up to £4.5m ($6m) with performance bonuses.

The Reds are set to make a host of transfers to free up space in the squad for incoming signings, with the window deemed to be a big one for Jurgen Klopp as he looks to balance four competitions across the course of the year.

Meanwhile, former Reds defender Daniel Agger believes that Joel Matip is set to have a huge season at Anfield in the upcoming campaign after impressing in his first year at the club. He made 31 appearances in all competitions last campaign, helping his side reach the qualifiers for the Champions League.

"I think he did well. The first season is always tough, not only for defenders but any Premier League player," Agger told Liverpoolfc.com. "Playing your first season in the Premier League, you always have to adapt; some do it quicker than others.

"I think he has done pretty well. He'll learn from this season, I'm sure about that. He can use that next season. To play for Liverpool you need to be consistent and that's something you can see after a few seasons. His first season has definitely been good and I think he can be happy with that."