Former Everton defender Alan Stubbs believes Liverpool are jealous of their cross-city neighbours and revealed that Blues chairman Bill Kenwright is doing a lot of work behind the scenes in order to further improve Ronald Koeman's squad.

The Toffees have already spent close to £100m (€113m) this summer and have substantially strengthened the team with the big-money signings of Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane, Davy Klaassen and Sandro Ramirez. Former boy wonder Wayne Rooney has also re-joined the club, while David Unsworth's Under-23 squad has welcomed four new faces.

Stubbs, who spent eight seasons with Everton over two spells, has marvelled at the change in his former club's approach to the transfer window and believes the flurry of new additions may jangle nerves at Anfield.

Liverpool have been relatively quiet in comparison, making only one major signing so far in the form of Mohamed Salah, and Stubbs thinks the Reds are 'envious' of the Blues' transfer dealings.

"I think the biggest thing for me is that they've done quite a lot of their dealings before even Romelu [Lukaku] had gone," Stubbs said on Sky Sports. "Whether some people might turn round and say that they've done that because they knew Romelu was going to go...

"But believe me, in years gone by Everton wouldn't have done this. They would have waited for the money to come in before they did it. I think since the new owners came in, I think he's really got Everton fans on their seats, they're really excited.

"The chairman, Bill [Kenwright], is doing a lot of business behind the scenes. For me it makes a change because normally we always see transfer business across the park first. Now, I think they [Liverpool] are looking over here envious at what Everton are doing at the moment."

Liverpool are still trying to make inroads in the transfer market, but Everton are set to continue their lavish spending in order to offset the departure of Romelu Lukaku, who has joined Manchester United in a deal that could be worth £100m.

Koeman is keen to sign Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud and Swansea City's Gylfi Sigurdsson, but a deal for the Icelandic international could prove difficult after the Welsh outfit slapped a £50m price tag on the coveted playmaker, who is keen for a new challenge on Merseyside.