Arsenal and Liverpool have reportedly been 'alerted' to the potential availability of Monaco forward Keita Balde Diao, who could be sold by Les Monegasques before the close of the transfer window on Wednesday (31 January).

Keita joined the Ligue 1 champions from Serie A outfit Lazio in the summer and has enjoyed a fairly productive first half of the campaign in his new surroundings, scoring six goals and providing five assists for Leonardo Jardim's side in all competitions.

The Senegal international, who scored in his side's 2-2 draw with Marseille on the weekend, cost Monaco £30m just a few months ago but according to the Mirror the principality club are willing to listen to offers for Keita, news which has apparently been well-received by Liverpool and Arsenal, though both are unlikely to conclude a deal for the 22-year-old before Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp's side have money to spend after the sale of Philippe Coutinho, though the German is not planning on bringing in a replacement for the Brazilian this month. The Reds may be interested in a summer move for Keita, a national teammate of Sadio Mane, after learning of Monaco's £90m valuation for Thomas Lemar, while Arsenal could also try to lure the former Lazio man to north London.

Arsene Wenger's men are closing in on Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but are not expected to sign anyone else, with a deal for West Bromwich Albion's Jonny Evans now looking unlikely.

Along with Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who swapped Old Trafford for The Emirates Stadium in a deal that saw Alexis Sanchez join Manchester United, Arsenal have been looking for a winger to help fill the void left by the Chilean and have been credited with interest in both Malcom and Lucas Moura, who looks likely to join Tottenham Hotspur.

Keita could prove to be an alternative to the Brazilian duo, but it remains to be seen if the attacker will be at Monaco until the end of the season - Napoli, who have been after a left winger for the whole of the transfer window but failed to agree a deal with Bologna's Simone Verdi, are apparently trying to bring Keita back to Italy.