Liverpool, Arsenal and Barcelona target Leon Goretzka has not yet made a decision on his future, according to the club's sporting director Christian Heidel, despite reports suggesting that he had reached an agreement to join Bayern Munich.

The Schalke midfielder has entered the final six months of his contract and has refused to sign a new deal so far. He can begin talks with clubs outside Germany and even agree a pre-contract for a free transfer in the summer.

Liverpool are said to be leading the race to sign the Germany international, but Arsenal, Barcelona and Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich are all chasing his signature. However, recent reports from Spanish publication Marca suggested that the German club had stolen a march on their rivals and reached an agreement with Goretzka over a move to the Allianz Arena at the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

But Schalke's sporting director has been quick to respond and put an end to the speculation, confirming that the midfielder has not yet made his decision known to the club. Hiedel revealed that he was in conversation with the player's agent on a regular basis and dismissed any talks regarding an agreement with another club.

"Leon has not informed us so far that he has decided to leave us," Heidel said, as quoted by Goal.com. "I trust Leon and his agent, with whom I was in contact yesterday [Sunday, 31 December]."

Schalke have offered Goretzka a new deal worth €12m-a-year (£10.6m, $14.4m) as they look to keep him at the Veltins Arena, but the player looks to have made up his mind to move on in the summer.

The midfielder revealed earlier in December that he will make his decision known before the end of the January transfer window.

"I have to find out for myself what the next step should be," Goretzka told reporters last month.

"I have to consider a million things. I am a person who is very meticulous in such decisions. I play through all the scenarios. So I need time," the German midfielder explained.

"There doesn't exist a deadline, but I think we are in the final phase. The final decision will be made in January."