Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will assess the fitness of Joe Gomez ahead of Wednesday's [14 February] Champions League clash against Porto but has Ragnar Klavan available once again.

Both defenders were named in a 25-man travelling squad that left Merseyside for Lisbon on Tuesday [13 February afternoon with even Emre Can making the trip, despite a suspension that rules him out of the first-leg of the last 16 tie against the Portuguese giants.

Gomez, 20, missed the 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur due to a knee injury which also ruled him out of the trip to St Mary's on Sunday where Liverpool cruised to a 2-0 win.

But while the England international has made the trip to Portugal, Klopp insists he will not be rushed back for the sake of it.

"I don't know yet if he'll [Gomez] be available on Wednesday, but I think he has a chance," Klopp told Liverpool's official website.

"All he's done so far has looked good, but it's all been about waiting for the reaction. I saw him this morning, he looked good as well.

"We have a session tonight and tomorrow morning, so it depends on how he looks in training and then I will start thinking about it. I don't want to make pressure or rush him; it would be cool if he is available but we will see."

Klavan meanwhile has missed the club's last three matches through injury but is available for selection at the Estadio de Dragao.

"We should be OK more or less – pretty much the only one who is completely out of the game on the plane is Emre Can because of his suspension. Raggy is good and he's fit."

Nathaniel Clyne meanwhile was a surprise inclusion in the travelling party despite having not played this season due to a long-running back injury. The former Southampton defender is back in full training, the club have confirmed, although it will be some time before he will be considered for selection again.

"Clyney is back; of course, it is absolutely too early to think about him, but he is back in normal training, so that's cool," Klopp said.

"He's been training for two days but after that long of a break, it will take time until he is able to play."