Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the Reds will be without Adam Lallana, Philippe Coutinho, Daniel Sturridge, Nathaniel Clyne and Danny Ings for their Premier League curtain-raiser against Watford but revealed that Jordan Henderson will feature against Marco Silva's men after recovering from a virus.

Lallana is a long-term injury victim after suffering a thigh injury last week that could see him miss up to three months of action, while Sturridge, Coutinho and Clyne are all struggling with minor problems.

Henderson was not deemed fit enough to play in Liverpool's final pre-season friendly against Athletic Bilbao in Dublin last weekend due to illness but Klopp said his skipper "has looked good in all the sessions" and is available to face Watford.

Ings, who has suffered terrible luck with injuries over the last couple of years, is finally over his knee problem but Klopp revealed the former Burnley forward will play for Liverpool's Under 23s against Swansea City on Friday night (11 August) as he seeks to rebuild his match fitness.

On the subject of Liverpool's injuries, Klopp said: "Adam Lallana had this unlucky injury, Daniel [Sturridge] had a fantastic pre-season , he was close for this weekend but I'm pretty sure he'll be ready for Tuesday [against Hoffenheim].

"[Nathaniel] Clyne had a problem from the first day [of pre-season], and now Phil [Coutinho] with the back problems. Four players, not too good but I still have to make hard decisions because some players really showed up during pre-season.

"Danny will play tonight [Friday], he needs games. He looks really good in sessions but there was no time to give him five or 10 minutes in pre-season. He's ready to go, has no problem with injuries and will play with the Under-23s tonight. He is fit but not ready to be with the first team."

Despite injuries to a number of key players during pre-season, Klopp is still facing a number of selection headaches ahead of his side's clash with Watford, with competition rife in a few positions.

The Liverpool boss is seemingly relishing the "hard decisions" he is set to make regarding team selection, but he may also have to decide whether to let Emre Can leave Anfield amid interest from Juventus. The German international has just one year left to run on his current Liverpool contract, and according to Gazzetta Dello Sport the Serie A champions are hoping to complete a late swoop.

Juve are ready to test the waters with a €25.35m (£23m) bid for Can, who helped Germany win the Confederations Cup earlier this summer, but Liverpool have no interest in parting with the former Bayern Munich starlet and remain confident that he will commit his future to the club.