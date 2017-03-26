Liverpool have no intention of selling Divock Origi this summer despite the striker netting just four league goals this season, according to a report.

The Liverpool Echo says Reds boss Jurgen Klopp wants to hold on to Origi and believes he can get the best of out the Belgium striker at Anfield.

The German coach is reported to be mindful of the fact that he will need a bigger squad to compete on all fronts next season, with his team currently in a strong position to qualify for Europe.

England international Daniel Sturridge is expected to leave the club in the summer after another injury-hit season, while fellow striker Danny Ings is still recovering from his long-term knee injury.

Origi has struggled to hold down a place in Klopp's starting line-up this season, with Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho all ahead of him in the pecking order.

The 21-year-old spoke of his frustration at his lack of game time in an interview this week and said he would review his situation at Anfield at the end of the season.

"It's a bit frustrating that I don't play a lot," Origi was quoted as saying by the Times. ""It has been a while since I've been able to play a few games in a row.

"Last year, it was easier because we were still in the Europa League and competing in the two cup competitions. As a result there were more chances.

"This season is difficult to play a lot. At the end of the season I'll make an assessment. I need to remain calm."

Origi was an unused substitute as Belgium were held to a 1-1 draw by Greece in a World Cup qualifier on 25 March.

He is due to return to Merseyside on 29 March, three days before Liverpool's derby showdown with Everton at Anfield.