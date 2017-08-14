Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will not think about Philippe Coutinho until the playmaker is fit enough to return to action.

Coutinho, 25, handed in a transfer request on Friday (11 August) just hours after club owners Fenway Sports Group released a statement insisting the player will not be sold under any circumstances.

A back injury saw the Brazil international miss the club's opening game of the Premier League season, a 3-3 draw with Watford on Saturday, a knock that will also prevent him from featuring in the club's Champions League qualifier against Hoffenheim on Tuesday.

On the player's fitness, Klopp said: "Nothing has changed in the last few days, not on the one side, not on the other side. He is not available for us in the moment, that is the main issue if you want. He cannot play for Liverpool in this moment and, how everybody can imagine, that is quite a blow for us."

On the subject of the Brazilian's future at the club, the Liverpool boss had nothing knew to add over a saga that looks set to rumble on until the transfer window closes.

"I really understand everybody is interested in it, but at this moment I'm not thinking about it," he replied when asked about the former Inter Milan schemer, the Liverpool Echo report.

"I will answer questions but I'm not in the car, on the way to this press conference, thinking 'if they ask this question, what can I say?' because I have to think about the (training) session in a few minutes."

He continued: "I think I've said everything you can say about it, if you want to ask do, but I have no more answers."

Barcelona have already seen two bids for Coutinho rejected this summer with Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup serving to highlight their need for new signings following Neymar's £198m move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool will be bracing themselves for a third bid with just 18 days of the summer transfer window remaining, leaving Klopp to ponder the benefits of everyone being forced to finish all their business before the start of the new season - something he admits he wished had been in place this summer.

"It would have helped us this year (if the transfer window closed when the season started). "There is a phenomenon and then people go looking for solutions. It makes sense that when the season is starting, planning for the team is over.

"But I also understand that some things take a bit more time. The whole market has changed – the behaviour of people."

Flush with cash after Neymar's £198m to Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona are hopeful of signing both Coutinho and Borussia Dortmund winger Ousmane Dembele before the transfer window closes. According to the Daily Record, Liverpool are prepared to do business with the La Liga giants, but have priced the player at £137m.