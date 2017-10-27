Jurgen Klopp has yet to rule Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho out of Saturday's (28 October) meeting with Huddersfield Town and will decide later today if a new injury setback will keep him sidelined for the Premier League clash at Anfield.

Coutinho suffered from more back issues prior to last weekend's harrowing defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, but was still able to feature for 90 minutes after responding well to treatment.

However, it was reported shortly before Klopp's pre-Huddersfield press conference on Friday that the long-time Barcelona target now had an adductor strain that would keep him out of the weekend and leave him facing a race against time to be fit for the trip to West Ham United on 4 November.

He was also labelled as a doubt for Wednesday's Champions League Group E fixture against Slovenian champions Maribor.

Addressing those rumours at Melwood, Klopp confirmed that Coutinho did miss training on Thursday but that a decision on his involvement against Huddersfield had yet to be taken.

"It's not clear in the moment," the manager told reporters. "Last week he had some back problems before the Tottenham game, but then during the week it settled with treatment and all that stuff, so he was fit for the game.

"This week he had a little bit of problem with the adductor. It's not clear so far if he is out for tomorrow. We will make the decision today after training. He didn't train yesterday, that's true, but that's all for the moment. There are no other new things [injury problems]."

Although Klopp did not address it in his latest media call, The Telegraph report that third-string goalkeeper and Huddersfield promotion hero Danny Ward is still nursing his own back injury. Many supporters had been calling for the Welshman to be given an opportunity to start with the much-maligned Simon Mignolet and deputy Loris Karius both flattering to deceive.

Georginio Wijnaldum is now available again after missing the Tottenham debacle with a knee issue, while Klopp expects Adam Lallana and Sadio Mane to return to action after the forthcoming international break as they continue to make good strides in their respective recoveries.

However, it remains unclear when right-back Nathaniel Clyne will be in a position to return having yet to play at all this season due to long-term back injury.

"Very good, but no option for tomorrow, no option for Wednesday and no option for West Ham," Klopp said when asked about Lallana, Mane and Clyne. "After the international break, I think Adam and Sadio are back. It will be close, so hopefully they can train during the international break and be part of the normal training.

"Adam was this week, for the first time, part of the warming up. His face showed how happy he was about this. I saw in the last hour them both with the fitness coaches on the pitch doing technical things and stuff like this, so it all looks good.

"In the end they all need to be at 100% and they aren't at the moment, so that's it - but they're on a good way."