Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp may make "one or two" changes for his side's Champions League group stage clash against Slovenian outfit Maribor on Tuesday (17 October) but has no interest in ringing the changes for a match of vital importance for the Reds.

Liverpool only managed to accrue two points from their opening group stage fixtures against Sevilla and Spartak Moscow respectively and currently lie second in their group having scored more goals than the Russian outfit, who have also drawn both of their group games.

Maribor are bottom and are seen as the potential whipping boys of the group. The game at the Stadion Ljudski could have allowed Klopp to hand some of his fringe players and youth prospects an opportunity to shine - many were hoping to see teenager winger Ben Woodburn in action against the Slovenian PrvaLiga champions - but Klopp does not think Liverpool are in a position to heavily rotate with so much at stake.

Asked if he would afford Woodburn some game-time against Maribor, Klopp said: "No. No chance. It is the last place I would do things like this. We make maybe one or two changes but the first job is not to think the same thing you think and underestimate the opponent. I know that usually the stadium is not sold out, but it's a Champions League night, it will be sold out. He [Woodburn] is here, playing for the Under-19's."

Klopp will not be making mass changes to the Liverpool side that drew with Manchester United on Saturday but he did confirm that Loris Karius will start between the sticks in place of Simon Mignolet. The Liverpool boss also revealed that some members of his squad are suffering from knocks and niggles after the match against the Red Devils but expects all of his players to be fit to face Maribor, who have only lost one of their last 10 matches.

"Yes, Loris will start. If nothing happens from here on the way to Maribor, then Loris will start!" Klopp said.

On the availability of the rest of his squad, he added: "There are a few little things but so far the Doc hasn't come to me to say one player or another is not available, so we're pretty much the same.

"We have a couple of players more here, but it's the same squad [as for United] plus a few more players here."

One Liverpool star that definitely will not feature against Maribor is Adam Lallana, who has been sidelined for over two months with a thigh injury. The England international has been missed greatly by the Reds, but Klopp is confident that the former Southampton playmaker will be able to return to action after the international break.

"It's absolutely good news. I cannot say now, but maybe after the next international break he could be back," Klopp said. "It would be fantastic for us, of course. Everybody knows what kind of a quality player he is, so it would be fantastic."

"Of course, it's better if Adam could have scored in one game or another, but there is nothing we can do about this. It's just good that he's back in a few weeks."