Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Barcelona target Philippe Coutinho will miss his side's clash with Arsenal on Sunday (27 August) with a back problem and is prepared to let him travel to Brazil in order to be examined by the national team's staff.

Coutinho, 25, is hoping to push through a move to the Camp Nou but looks unlikely to leave Anfield this summer, with the transfer window having just five days left to run.

Liverpool have remained unmoved by Barcelona's offers and are staunch in their refusal to part with the Brazil international. Speaking ahead of the bout with the Gunners, Klopp revealed Coutinho is still unavailable with back trouble but is prepared to let him join up with the Selecao, who have not discussed their decision to include the former Inter Milan starlet with Liverpool.

"He's on our injury list - that hasn't changed," Klopp said in his pre-match press conference. "We have had no contact with the Brazil FA but the rules are if they want to check him he has to go. I don't know exactly but I think it will happen, we'll do it, no problem."

Klopp will be without Coutinho for the visit of Arsenal, but he is hoping to have Georginio Wijnaldum, Emre Can and Trent Alexander-Arnold available for Sunday. Wijnaldum welcomed the birth of his second child on Thursday, while Can and Alexander-Arnold picked up slight knocks during Liverpool's win over Hoffenheim earlier this week.

"Yes, if nothing happens between then," the Liverpool boss said. "He [Wijnaldum] will be here as soon as possible and is available. [Other than Wijnaldum] nothing major, Trent had a little dead leg, was not serious, Emre twisted a little, shouldn't be serious. Nothing happened yesterday [Thursday], it should be okay."

Liverpool will be full of confidence heading into the clash with Arsenal after confirming their place in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday, but Klopp's side will be worried by the prospect of dealing with Alexis Sanchez, who is primed to start his first match of the season.

The Arsenal talisman will cause Liverpool's questionable backline major problems if left to his own devices, but Klopp has called on his side to concentrate on the whole of the Gunners' attack rather than just one supremely talented individual.

"Sanchez is involved in every situation, he is not fixed on one position," Klopp said. "He's dominant wherever he plays. We don't have to think too much about it, we defend, don't follow him over the pitch, if you are too concentrated on him then Ozil will show up, or Giroud, Lacazette, Walcott, Welbeck, Ramsey, that's all possible.

"We don't have to think too much bout them, we have the tactical skills to make it more difficult."