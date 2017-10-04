Liverpool take on Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the next two league fixtures and Steven Gerrard claims the clash against the title rivals will provide them with an opportunity to bounce back after a disappointing run since the end of the summer transfer window.

The Merseyside club entered the first international break of the season with a 4-0 win over Arsenal in August. Since then, Jurgen Klopp's side have managed only one win in seven matches across all competitions and were knocked out of the Carabao Cup following their 2-0 defeat to Leicester City in the third round.

Newcastle United earned a point against Liverpool in their last league tie at St James' Park. With just one win in the league in September, the Anfield outfit are sitting out of the top four after seven matches.

The Reds are undefeated against the last season's top six and Gerrard remains confident that Liverpool can bounce back if they replicate the same form when they take on United and Tottenham after the international break.

"I cannot wait for those two games because watching Liverpool since Jurgen has come in - they are the games where Liverpool seem to prove everyone wrong and put in top-class performances," Gerrard told Sky Sports News.

"I think their record against the top sides is the best so if I was a Liverpool player or the Liverpool manager, those games can't come quick enough.

"The frustrating thing for Liverpool at the moment is the international break after a couple of games where they feel they should have done better.

"I think Liverpool will be itching once the international break is over and really relishing those games.

"As a fan, I am looking forward to watching them in those games because I think they can bounce back. With one good result or a couple of good results, they will find themselves back in the top four."