Liverpool are close to agreeing a deal with Roma for the transfer of Mohamed Salah, with Jurgen Klopp willing to pay a fee in the range of £35m ($45m) for the Egyptian winger. The Reds have already had a £28m ($35.4m) bid rejected by the Italian outfit for the talented forward.

The Daily Mail reports that Salah has agreed a deal in principle to join the Reds this summer, having failed to make the move to Anfield in January 2014, when he was lapped up by Chelsea in a late move. However, he struggled to get a foothold in Stamford Bridge and was sent on loan to Fiorentina next year.

After completing half a season with the Viola, he moved to Roma on a season-long loan, who made the deal permanent in the following summer. He has been in brilliant form since moving to the Serie A, scoring 19 goals and adding 15 assists in all competitions, thus catching the eye of clubs across Europe, with Liverpool in the driving seat for his signature.

The deal is likely to be completed before the end of the month, with the report stating that Roma need to recoup money through transfers before June 30 to stay within the Financial Fair Play rules. Salah will be a brilliant acquisition for Klopp's men, whose style of play depends a lot on high pressing, something Salah's pace will benefit from.

Meanwhile, the Reds have reached an agreement with Derby County for the transfer of defender Andre Wisdom. The 24-year-old has made 22 appearances for the club but the final transfer is still awaiting a host of regulatory processes, including a medical and other paperwork.

Wisdom has scored only one goal for the club, which came in a Europa League clash against Young Boys in September 2012. A Reds academy product, Wisdom has been at the club since the start of his playing career and has spent the last few seasons on loan at a host of Premier League clubs and abroad.