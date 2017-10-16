Liverpool have confirmed their 21-man squad for Tuesday's (17 October) Champions League clash against NK Maribor.

There are no notable absentees from the travelling party with the same 18 players who made up Jurgen Klopp's match day squad for Saturday's stalemate against Manchester United included along with Marko Grujic, Danny Ward and Andy Robertson.

Adam Lallana is continuing to step his recovery from a thigh injury having returned to the club's training facilities at Melwood with a return date pencilled in for some time in November.

Nathaniel Clyne meanwhile remains a long-term absentee with a back problem that saw him omitted for the club's Champions League squad list.

Sadio Mane is another major absentee. The Senegal international suffered a hamstring injury during the international break which could keep him out of action for up to six weeks.

Ben Woodburn once again missed out on the senior squad and will play for Steven Gerrard's Under-19 side against the same opposition in the Uefa Youth League on Tuesday afternoon.

Liverpool have drawn their opening two matches of the group stage of the competition at home to Sevilla and away to Spartak Moscow and are in need of a win to jump start their campaign. Back-to-back games against Slovenian champions Maribor presents them with the chance to make up some ground before their visit to group leaders Sevilla on 21 November.

Liverpool will hold a training session at Maribor's Stadion Ljudski vrt on Monday evening.