Daniel Sturridge has been sent home from Liverpool's warm weather training camp in La Manga after the striker contracted a virus.

The Reds striker was taken ill just before the team left for Spain but was hoping that he will recover sufficiently to train with the rest of the first-team squad. But Sturridge missed training on Thursday (16 February) and has now been asked to return to Liverpool to continue his recovery, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The England international has struggled to nail down a regular place in the starting XI under Jurgen Klopp and has managed to score twice in the league thus far. He has started five Premier League games and has fallen down the pecking order, behind Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi in the race for the central striker's role.

The 27-year-old is confident that it is a minor setback and is confident that he will be fit to train with the squad when they return from the training camp: "lil virus ting. Nothing crazy I'll be training when the boys gets back. Contagious ting. No risk," Sturridge wrote alongside a picture on his official Instagram page.

Klopp has taken a 27-man squad to the Murcia region of Spain for a four-day training camp owing to their two week break due to their exit from the FA Cup in the previous round and lack of European football this season. The German coach has reportedly planned double training sessions during their stay abroad and will hope to build on the confidence boosting win over Tottenham Hotspur prior to the break.

It was Liverpool's first Premier League win in 2017, it was much needed as their poor form since the start of the year had put them at risk of dropping out of the title race and diminished their chances of a place in the top four. They are currently in fifth place, but the gap between second placed Manchester City and sixth placed Manchester United is just four points.