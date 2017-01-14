Fleetwood Town have confirmed they have completed the signing of defender Joe Maguire from Liverpool on Friday. The 20-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half year deal, which will keep him at the League One outfit until 2019.

The Manchester-born player joined the Merseyside club's academy at the age of nine. Having spent 12 years at Anfield, he has decided to leave the Reds on a permanent transfer and signed for the Trawlermen.

Jurgen Klopp included Maguire in the first team in Liverpool's FA Cup third round draw against Exeter City in January 2016. That has been his only first team appearance for the club as he has been in and out of their Under-23 side, with Juanma preferred ahead of him in the left-back spot.

A statement on Fleetwood's official website read, "Fleetwood Town are delighted to confirm the permanent signing of Joe Maguire from Liverpool. Maguire has signed a two and a half deal with the club, keeping him at Highbury until the summer of 2019."

Maguire has expressed his delight after making a switch to Highbury. The defender also revealed the club's as well as manager Uwe Rosler's ambition tempted him to swap Liverpool for Fleetwood.

"I'm delighted. I've not been at another club since Liverpool for 13 years but I've seen the routine here and the ambition of the club, and I'm just delighted to get involved," Maguire told Fleetwood's official website.

"How the ambition of the club is and the manager that's involved that made me want to obviously come here and get involved."

"They want to go somewhere; I think there's a lot of clubs that obviously aren't in the same position that were interested but I'd say this club's definitely know where they want to be and I'm excited and I want to hopefully help them get promotion this season."