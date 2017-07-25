Two drug dealers plied a schoolgirl with alcohol and cocaine before sexually abusing and urinating on her, a court has heard.

Myles Bell, 23, and Jamie Turner, 26, took the girl to hotels in Liverpool for sex when she was aged just 14.

They filmed her and another girl, aged 16, having sex with them, each other and other men, before threatening to release the images to family members if they didn't agree to further sexual acts.

Both victims said the abuse had left them scarred and unable to trust others.

Bell, of Makin Street, Walton, and Turner, of Davidson Road, Old Swan, were found guilty of having sexual activity with a child and of causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

The pair were sentenced to 12 years in prison each at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday (25 July).

"This is a case about the sexual exploitation of a child," Judge Anil Murray said, as reported by the Liverpool Echo.

"This was prolonged and heartless behaviour. The two of you used her for your own sexual gratification. You treated her as your sexual plaything. You used and abused her. You did not care about her feelings."

He added: "You asked her if she would act as a prostitute. She refused. You spoke to her with utter disrespect and contempt, referring to her as a 'slag' and a 'doghead'.

"She said she was too out of it on the drugs you had given her to be bothered, but later would worry what you would do with the images. You told her 14 was the age of consent. There was one occasion you urinated on her. She said it was both of you."

The trial heard how married father of three Bell was aged 19 at the time of the abuse, while Turner was 21.

The prosecution said the men's relationship with the youngest victim began on social media but turned sexual, saying it was "nothing like girlfriend and boyfriend" and "simply sex and pure sex for the sake of it".

Andrew Ford, prosecuting, said: "The girls endured a long period of time in which they were exploited sexually by the defendants.

"They were vulnerable by age and their background, each having spent time in care and each having moved between addresses."

Ford said there were videos of the older girl that showed her having sex with multiple men while they all took cocaine.

Paul Becker, defending Bell, who has previous convictions for cannabis dealing and assault, said he married last year and was expecting a fourth child.

He said: "These are not non-consensual offences, though of course I bear in mind the age of the first girl at the time."

Jason Smith, defending Turner, who has previous convictions of crack cocaine and heroin dealing, accepted there were "unpleasant" features of the case, but said the court should not "overlook" the fact both girls consented.

Judge Murray said if the girls had not consented, the pair would be facing rape charges and "much longer" sentences.

In a victim impact statement, read out to the court, the younger girl said: "I am so embarrassed and humiliated by what Jamie and Myles did to me. At the time I didn't think anything was wrong, but now I know what the men did to me and [the second victim] was wrong and that we were being used.

"When all this was happening I was stressed about other things in my life and Jamie and Myles took advantage of this, using me for their own sexual pleasures.

"I have difficulty trusting people and believe most me are just after one thing from me – sex, I just don't want what happened to [the second victim] and me to happen to anyone else."

The second victim added: "What has happened to me was horrible and will stay with me for the rest of life. I am scared of Jamie and Myles, and I think I always will be.

"They used me in the most horrible and sickening way. At the time I didn't think this was wrong, I honestly believed they were being nice to me, that they cared and we being friendly towards me. Family, friends and professionals at the time were telling me I was being exploited and abused by these men but I wouldn't listen and I often came into conflict with the people closest to me and hurt them.

"I find it very difficult to trust people now... I am still scared in case videos of the sexual abuse that Jamie and Myles filmed turns up."