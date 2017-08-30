Liverpool have made signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain their primary objective during the remaining days of the summer transfer window after pulling out of a move for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar. Reports have suggested that the Reds were ready to send a delegation to the principality to thrash out a move for the France international but those plans have been thwarted by the Ligue 1 champions' valuation.

Mirror Sport understand that the Anfield club have balked at Monaco's £75m price tag as well as the timeline to get a deal done, with Lemar in the France squad to face the Netherlands in a World Cup qualifier in Paris on Thursday [31 August] just hours before the Premier League transfer window is due to close - making securing a deal so close to the deadline impossible.

The five-time European Cup winners were unconvinced they could complete a deal before the 11pm BST deadline so therefore have turned their attention towards securing the signing of Oxlade-Chamberlain. The England midfielder has turned down a move to Chelsea and though Liverpool have had a £30m bid rejected by Arsenal a deal is expected to be completed.

The Times understand that despite Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger denying any intention to part ways with Oxlade-Chamberlain he has been informed he is no longer wanted at The Emirates Stadium. The 24-year-old has been locked in talks over a new deal but the north Londoners have grown frustrated by his refusal to pen fresh terms and have washed their hands of the ex-Southampton youngster as a result.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was due to be out-of-contract at the end of the season and Arsenal were prepared to keep him and lose him for nothing next summer. But they have now opted to cash-in, and others could follow suit in the form of Alexis Sanchez and Jack Wilshere.

Reports suggest Arsenal and Chelsea agreed a £40m fee for Oxlade-Chamberlain, meaning Liverpool will likely need to submit a bid of a similar size in order to force through a move. Key to Oxlade-Chamberlain's decision to reject a switch to Stamford Bridge was Antonio Conte's plan to deploy him at wing-back, whereas he wants to leave the 13-time FA Cup winners to play in central midfield.

With Philippe Coutinho increasingly likely to remain at Liverpool - Barcelona have seen three bids knocked back by the Merseysiders this summer - the Catalan giants have seemingly turned their attention towards Lemar who represents the most viable option between now and end of the transfer window in Spain which closes on Friday [1 September].

Mundo Deportivo understand the 21-year-old is a possible alternative signing for Ernesto Valverde's side, who have struggled to recruit players to fill the void left by Neymar's world record move to Paris Saint-Germain. Liverpool had previously submitted a bid totaling €90m and Divock Origi on loan for the rest of the season, but the French champions are not thought to have considered it.