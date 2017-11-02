Liverpool forward Divock Origi has not ruled out the possibility of making his move to Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg permanent in the summer after making an encouraging start to life at the Volkswagen stadium.

Origi joined Wolfsburg on loan in the summer and has managed score three goals in seven league starts for Martin Schmidt's side, who are currently languishing in 14th place with 10 points from their opening 10 matches.

Wolfsburg's struggles may have led Origi to long for a return to Liverpool, but the Belgium international is enjoying life in his new surroundings and is open to remaining with the Wolves for the foreseeable as he seeks to further his development, which stalled during his time at Anfield.

"I feel really well here," Origi told Bild. "It's a nice club and I am having a good time. I can grow here. And you can never rule anything out in football."

With Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge and summer signing Mohamed Salah are all currently ahead of Origi in the Liverpool pecking order, Jurgen Klopp may be willing to let the 22-year-old seek pastures new on a permanent basis.

Wolfsburg will certainly be viable suitors for Origi's permanent signature should they remain in the German top-flight, and the club's sporting director Olaf Rebbe hinted that there may be discussions regarding the Belgian's future at a later period in the season.

"We will chat about what might be next some time before the summer," Rebbe said. "At 22, Divock's an extraordinary forward. He's exhibiting his talent here right now."

Liverpool do not seem to have much need for Origi on the pitch, but they may be reluctant to let him join Wolfsburg on a permanent deal if they still harbour an interest in Monaco attacker and Arsenal target Thomas Lemar.

The Reds reportedly offered Origi and €80m to Monaco for Lemar during the dying embers of the summer transfer window, but the France international eventually remained in the principality. It remains to be seen if Liverpool still wish to use Origi as a bargaining chip for Lemar in the summer, with playmaker Philippe Coutinho's long-term future still uncertain amid interest from Barcelona.