Liverpool are set to revive discussions with Emre Can over a new long-term contract as they look to keep the Germany international at Anfield and away from the clutches of Juventus, who have been sniffing around the midfielder since the summer.

Can is currently in the final knockings of his contract with the Reds and is expected to leave Merseyside at the end of the season after negotiations over fresh terms failed to make sufficient progress. The former Bayer Leverkusen starlet is said to be intent on having a release clause included in a prospective new deal, a demand Jurgen Klopp's side are reluctant to accept.

Liverpool's unwillingness to include a release clause led to an impasse in talks with Can, who had reportedly put pen-to-paper on a five-year deal worth £85,000-a-week with Juventus, who have garnered a reputation for pilfering top talent on free transfers.

But Can, who was once on Bayern Munich's books, denied suggestions of an agreement with the Italian champions and will see his representatives re-enter talks with Liverpool, who will welcome Naby Keita from RB Leipzig in the summer after their attempts to push forward his £55m move were rejected by Ralph Hassenhuttl's side.

When asked about his future and a deal with Juve last week, Can said: "My agent is looking after everything but I am here until the summer. I haven't signed anything (with Juventus) or anyone. I am talking with everyone, of course I am talking with Liverpool. Why not? I still have a contract here. It is an amazing club. What can I say? My agent does the rest.

"I just concentrate on my performance and the football. I will give everything for this team."

Can will certainly not leave Liverpool this month, but Daniel Sturridge may be on his way if the Reds receive what they deem to be a suitable offer for the forward, who is hoping to nail down a place in the England squad ahead of the World Cup.

Inter Milan are interested in offering Sturridge regular game-time and have approached Liverpool over a loan deal, according to the Guardian, though they would still have to pay a sizable fee as well as the bulk of the former Chelsea forward's wages. Liverpool are willing to let Sturridge leave permanently for around £30m.