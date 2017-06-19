Liverpool are considering a move for Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer.

According to the French publication Le Parisen, the Reds have turned their attention towards the 28-year-old as Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen his side's attacking options for the upcoming season. The Merseysiders are returning to the Champions League and the German manager has been looking to bolster his squad in the summer transfer window.

The Gabon international is familiar with the Liverpool manager as he has played under the latter at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund. It was Klopp himself who signed Aubameyang for the club from Saint-Etienne in 2013.

Dortmund value their striker at around €70m (£61.3m, $78.4m). The report claims that Liverpool are ready to match their asking price for Aubameyang. The Anfield legend Steven Gerrard had earlier advised Klopp to sign the frontman for the Reds.

Aubameyang hinted earlier this year that he is open to the idea of leaving his current employers in the summer in order to "take the next step."

He said: "I feel very good here because of the magnificent fans. It is a big club. However, I am asking myself this question, 'If I want to take the next step, should I not leave'?"

Aubameyang has been in fine form for the Bundesliga outfit last season, scoring 31 goals in 32 league appearances, taking his overall tally to 40 goals in all competitions. His impressive display for Dortmund has seen him attract interest from top clubs across Europe.

The Mirror reported that Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has also identified Aubameyang as a transfer target.

Liverpool have been handed a boost in chasing Aubameyang's signature after PSG ended their interest, ESPN reports. The Ligue 1 giants have shifted their focus on AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe.