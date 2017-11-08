Liverpool are in line for a significant injury boost with Adam Lallana ready to step up his comeback by playing a behind-closed-doors match during the ongoing international break.

The Reds midfielder, who has sorely been missed by Jurgen Klopp, has not made a single appearance this campaign after sustaining a thigh injury during Liverpool's pre-season commitments in the Audi Cup in Germany.

It was initially supposed to be a short-term layoff but the damage was far worse than first expected and he has missed all 18 games this season. Lallana was a key player for Klopp last season and the manager will be delighted to see him return to the first-team fold.

According to the Telegraph, the German coach is keen to help him build match fitness going into one of the busiest parts of the season and has organised a 90-minute behind-closed-doors match at Liverpool's Melwood training complex. The match is set to involve both senior and youth team players including the likes of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and other players, who have not traveled for international duty with their respective countries.

Should Lallana come through unscathed from his first outing of the season, the report claims that the midfielder could be reintroduced into the first-team fold ahead of their game against Southampton on 18 November. Liverpool face a tough trip to Sevilla following their clash against the Saints after which they welcome Chelsea to Anfield.

The England international's return to action will give Klopp further problems in terms of team selection. Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah are his front three at the moment with Coutinho operating behind them with Emre Can and Jordan Henderson for company in midfield.

The German coach will have to find a way to accommodate Lallana, who is a key player, into his line up and apart from the aforementioned midfielder; he also has Giorginio Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain vying for a starting role.