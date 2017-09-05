Egypt have confirmed that their star player Mohamed Salah has not picked up a knee injury and is available for selection to face Uganda in their World Cup qualifier on Tuesday (5 September).

Salah, who moved to Liverpool from AS Roma earlier in the summer, played 90 minutes during his national side's 1-0 defeat to Uganda in their World Cup qualifier on 31 August. The return leg will be played in Alexandria, Egypt.

Earlier reports in Egypt suggested that the former Chelsea winger has suffered a knee injury in his side's defeat to the Cranes. However, the Egyptian team doctor Mohamed El-Ela has ruled out the speculation, but did admit that Salah's complained of pain due to the poor pitch conditions in Uganda.

"There is no injury to Salah, he is completely ready for the match. Salah complained only after the end of the Uganda match. It was just a complaint, no more and no less, and he is not injured," the Liverpool Echo quoted El-Ela as saying.

"The complaint of pain was due to the pitch of Uganda. There are many conversations about Salah's injury, but there is no basis for it.

"Salah trained very naturally on Friday and Saturday, ready for the game. All the players are ready to face Uganda."

The Egyptian team doctor's latest comments on Salah's fitness will come as a massive boost for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool. The Reds will travel to the Etihad to face Manchester City on 9 September, which is an early kick-off on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has already scored two goals and registered an assist in three Premier League appearances for the Merseyside club.

Liverpool will be hoping that Salah can continue his impressive run against Pep Guardiola's side in the next league tie after the international break.