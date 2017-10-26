Liverpool have been handed a massive injury boost as star midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum will be fit to face Huddersfield Town on 28 October.

The former Newcastle United man missed the Reds' 4-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley. Jurgen Klopp confirmed in his pre-match interview that the Dutch international had picked up a knock a day before the clash against Spurs.

Wijnaldum was in "too much pain" prompting the former Borussia Dortmund manager to leave him out of the squad to face Tottenham last weekend. James Milner started in the midfield, alongside Emre Can and Jordan Henderson against the north London club.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the midfielder has responded well to treatment in the last 48 hours. He was given permission to return to full training and joined the rest of the squad on Wednesday. The Dutchman came through unscratched after the last training session.

The Merseyside club will take on David Wagner's side in the Premier League clash at Anfield on Saturday. With Wijnaldum available for selection, Klopp will have to make a decision on selecting his midfield against Huddersfield, who defeated Manchester United 2-1 at home.

Klopp is still without his star player Sadio Mane after the ex-Southampton man picked up a hamstring injury while on international duty with Senegal. He joins Adam Lallana, Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Bogdan in the Reds' injury list.

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Huddersfield have a week's time to prepare for the upcoming clash as the two clubs crashed out of the Carabao Cup in the third round of the competition. Klopp has issued a warning that he will only pick those players who can help the Reds bounce back against the Terriers.

"We have a pretty much normal week with no game in midweek, which means we have a lot of time to train and that's what we will do. It's an open race if you want – who shows to me that he wants to play," Klopp told the club's official website after Liverpool's defeat to Tottenham.

"I don't like situations like this, but it is like this – who shows me he is ready to show a reaction. We have to show a reaction. We cannot only say, 'OK, now it is Anfield and now it is Huddersfield' or whatever. We have no right for doing that – we have to really to show a reaction."