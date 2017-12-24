Liverpool have been dealt an injury blow after Jordan Henderson went down the tunnel clutching his hamstring in the ninth minute of their thrilling 3-3 draw against Arsenal. James Milner replaced the England international as the Reds went on to end the half on a high.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that there is no date for his return as yet in what looks like a hamstring injury. However, he is definately out for the home game against Swansea City on Boxing Day, which is a massive blow given the pileup of injuries.

"The problem is that Hendo will not feature for sure, he is out," Klopp told Liverpool's official website. "That makes it even worse, the feeling of [the result at Arsenal], because so far we were really OK with this kind of injury and now it happened in the middle of the [busy] period, or whatever.

"[It's] not too cool but I heard nobody else [is injured], a few knocks as it always is, but they should be OK again. That's the situation."

Henderson was making his 23rd appearance of the season for Klopp at the Emirates and will be a massive miss with a slew of fixtures scheduled in the festive period should he be deemed incapable of making the squad. After Swansea, the Reds host Leicester City on 30 December before travelling to Turf Moor to take on Burnley on New Year's day.

Henderson is the seventh player out of the squad through injury or illness. Nathaniel Clyne, Daniel Sturridge, Adam Bogdan, Alberto Moreno, Marko Grujic and Joel Matip are the others biding their time on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, at the Emirates, Liverpool were clearly the better team starting the game, as they heavily outclassed Arsenal in the first half as they were lucky to go into the break only a goal down. Philippe Coutinho came on the end of a looping deflection to score the opener as the Gunners switched off.

The Reds doubled their lead in the beginning of the second with another deflection from Shkodran Mustafi and it looked like a case of how many more goals Liverpool would score before the final whistle.

However, in what was a remarkable comeback, the north London club scored three goals in seven minutes to take a 3-2 lead, with goals from Alexis Sanchez, Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil scripting the turnaround. However, the Reds levelled the score yet again as Roberto Firmino's effort was fluffed by the onrushing Petr Cech and the ball trickled into the net.