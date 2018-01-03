Liverpool did not feel like waiting until January to make the biggest transfer the winter window has ever seen. The Reds parted with £75m to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton, thus ending a protracted and muddled pursuit of the Dutchman, whose wish to swap Hampshire for Merseyside was eventually granted.

With the capture of the Dutchman the Reds have finally rectified a problem position which has plagued them for a number of seasons, though it remains to be seen if they look to bring in further additions in January or purely focus on shifting the deadwood, though Klopp has stated he will put the needs of the club before the wants of an individual.

Klopp's stance will almost certainly put paid to Philippe Coutinho's hopes of a move to Barcelona, while a number of peripheral Liverpool stars may have to concede defeat on their dreams to earn a place for their country at this summer's World Cup if the former Borussia Dortmund boss sees value in keeping them on Merseyside.

What they need

After purchasing Van Dijk, the only position of great concern to Liverpool is between the sticks. Both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius have failed to truly convince onlookers that they are truly worthy of the number one jersey on Merseyside, with the former's latest gaffe against Arsenal intensifying the scrutiny over the position and his capability to fulfil it. Liverpool hold an interest in Stoke City's Jack Butland but any move for him would likely have to wait until the summer.

There have also been calls for the Reds to recruit another understudy for the mercurial Roberto Firmino, but with Daniel Sturridge, Dominic Solanke and Danny Ings currently making up Klopp's centre forward options, there may need to be a departure before any new striker is drafted in.

Who could join

Monaco playmaker Thomas Lemar is on Liverpool's radar. The France international apparently prefers a move to Merseyside over Arsenal, but any deal for the 22-year-old would likely depend on the future of Philippe Coutinho.

Schalke star Leon Goretzka has been linked with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona, but according to German outlet Bild it is Liverpool who have won the race for the well-rounded central midfielder. Goretzka is said to have chosen the Reds because of Klopp, and an announcement is expected soon.

Who could leave

Coutinho's future has been scrutinised to the nth degree in recent months. The Brazil international still has designs on a move to Barcelona, who are reportedly prepared to pay Fenway Sports Group's asking price of €150m (£137.7m) and end their long, drawn out pursuit of the former Inter Milan starlet.

Ben Woodburn, Daniel Sturridge, and Andrew Robertson have also been linked with moves to Premier League clubs such as Southampton, Newcastle United and Huddersfield Town, while it remains to be seen if Juventus decide to pilfer Emre Can for a reduced price or wait to sign him on a free transfer at the end of the season.

What has the manager said

"I'm surprised by developments recent years," Klopp said. "The past few months changed pretty much everything. It's all about how the market is, the last thing I think about now is price. That's the market, we have to adapt to how it is."

"We have to make sure we have the squad that we will need for the rest of the season," Klopp said. "Agreements usually last for the whole season but for young players it's a bit different. We'll put the club's interests first."