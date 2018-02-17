Liverpool are reportedly monitoring Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama, just days after club legend and youth coach Steven Gerrard earmarked the Kenyan international as the type of player the Reds need to bolster their midfield with.

Wanyama has had to endure rather frustrating campaign so far - the first half of his season was blighted by a knee injury that threatened to rule him out for the entire year - but the former Southampton and Celtic star has been involved in most of Mauricio Pochettino's match day squads over the past two months.

Tottenham boss Pochettino has only afforded Wanyama one start in the Premier League and 183 top-flight minutes in total this season, and the Kenyan's lack of playing time has led to interest from Liverpool, according to the Daily Mail.

Jurgen Klopp's side are on the lookout for a replacement for Emre Can, who is expected to leave Anfield on a free transfer in the summer, but they may face competition from Chelsea and Manchester United for Wanyama, whose current contract runs out in the summer of 2021.

Chelsea's engine room is in need of surgery amid doubts over the capabilities of Tiemoue Bakayoko, while United are expected to sign a new midfielder in the summer as they seek to bring the best out of Paul Pogba.

Wanyama, who performed marvellously alongside Mousa Dembele for Tottenham last season, could be the subject of a bidding war in the not-too-distant future, and Gerrard is hoping to see Klopp's men bring him or someone of his ilk to Anfield along with Naby Keita this summer.

"I think Liverpool would benefit from a monster of a central midfielder, a holder," Gerrard said."A Wanyama-type player who does sit in and is disciplined, and he would give more protection to the back four.

"Emre Can's leaving, obviously Keita's coming in. But Keita is a No 8, Keita is a dribbler, and a runner. The way he (Klopp) plays he plays 4-3-3 more often than not. So you can accommodate a Henderson and a Keita."