Jurgen Klopp has backed Sadio Mane after Liverpool's 5-0 thumping at the hands of Manchester City where the forward was sent off for an inadvertent high boot on goalkeeper Ederson, which saw the Brazilian stretchered off the pitch 10 minutes before half-time. The incident came shortly after Sergio Aguero had put the hosts ahead, and City went on to take full advantage of their numerical superiority.

Klopp revealed that his decision to hook Mohamed Salah at half time was purely tactical and that the Egyptian international will be available for their Champions League game against Sevilla in midweek along with Philippe Coutinho. He went on to add that the challenge by Mane on Ederson was accidental and that it was not deserving of a red card by any means.

Ederson was in the dugout after the end of the first half and is believed to have suffered a few bruises, with no lasting injuries, The Reds capitulated after the sending off and conceded goals for fun after an impressive performance against Arsenal before the international break when they dispatched four past the north London club. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain came on as a second half sub but failed to have any impact in the game.

"An accident. A very unlucky situation. Of course, I think everyone knows Sadio did not see the goalie. It was not for one second that he had a look at the goalie or whatever, he just wanted to get the ball as soon as possible. That's when happened then the red card and we cannot change it anymore. Hopefully the goalie is not seriously injured. I think in the first moment when all the people were on the pitch it looked like this. After the game he was in the dugout, so hopefully, as I said, it is not too serious," Klopp said on Mane's sending off on Liverpool's official website.

"He is very, very, very upset. We couldn't keep him up, he was shocked about the situation and I am sure also about the decision because he didn't think [it would be red]. If the leg is not where the leg is, you can also say it is a foul from the goalie. What can I say? In the end it is a red card and I am sure enough people will find enough reasons to say it is the right decision and we cannot change it anymore. Of course, it had a big influence on the game today."

"Yes. He is completely OK," he added on Salah.."Yes," he stated, when asked if Coutinho will be available.