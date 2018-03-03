Liverpool have been informed of the price they will have to pay if they want to sign Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella in the summer.

The Italian midfielder has caught the attention of a number of clubs this year after putting in some impressive performances for the Serie A club. He has made 23 appearances in the league playing mainly as a deep-lying midfielder and contributed with three goals.

Barella's recent performances are likely to see him being called up to the Italian national team having only played for the Azzurri's Under-21 side thus far. Apart from Liverpool, Serie A giants Juventus are also said to be monitoring his situation, according to the Mirror.

Cagliari, who are currently placed 14th in the league, are keen to hold on to their prized asset with the club's president Tommaso Giulini suggesting that his development is not yet complete. He also compared Barella to AS Roma's Radja Nainggolan, who has also attracted interest from a number of clubs across Europe.

However, they are aware that top clubs from around Europe will make their interest concrete sooner rather than later and thus have named their price for the midfielder - €50m (£44.6m) - who can play in the defensive and attack roles.

"For us, Nicolò is a modern midfielder and could be worth as much as €50 million. He can play in any role. We think that Barella can become as good as anyone in his position, though his growth is not yet complete," Giulini said, as quoted on Italian publication Calcio Mercato.

Jurgen Klopp will be looking to strengthen his midfield in the summer as they look for a replacement for Philippe Coutinho, who joined Barcelona during the January transfer window. More than the Brazilian's departure, Liverpool are sweating over the future of their defensive midfielder Emre Can.

The German midfielder is out of contract in the summer and is yet to sign an extension. Reports are suggesting that he will leave the club with Juventus being touted as his potential destination after they made it clear that they are interested in signing him.

Klopp will require a midfielder to fill the void left by Can if he leaves the club and despite Naby Kieta's proposed arrival in the summer, he will still be short in the midfield department.