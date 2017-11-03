Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno is set to make a return to the Spanish national team having been included in Julen Lopetegui's 25-man squad ahead of Arsenal's Nacho Monreal. Meanwhile, Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta is also back on the list despite the 33-year-old midfielder missing the last two games with his club due to a muscle injury.

Spain will play a friendly game against Costa Rica on Saturday 11 November three days before facing Russia.

The 2010 World Cup winners have qualified for the coming 2018 World Cup and it seems Lopetegui wants to see some fresh faces in action before deciding on his final list for next summer's tournament.

The Spanish manager has therefore named a 25-man squad with some remarkable absences including Monreal and Chelsea duo Cesar Azpilicueta and Pedro.

25-year-old Moreno is back in the squad for the first time since 2014 following a strong start to the season at Liverpool.

"Alberto is performing at a great level. He is a regular starter at Liverpool. We know him well because he already worked with us in the youth national teams. He fits in with what we want for a left-back. We consider that it is the right time to see him back in action with us," Lopetegui explained.

Barcelona star Jordi Alba is the other left-back in the squad meaning that Arsenal defender Monreal misses out despite being in impressive form and having been a regular presence in the squad during the Word Cup qualifiers.

Chelsea's Marcos Alonso has been snubbed by Lopetegui once again with Alvaro Morata being the only Blues representative this time.

Furthermore, there also some familiar faces for Liverpool fans in the form of Suso, Iago Aspas and Luis Alberto with the latest having received his first ever call-up due to his flying form at Lazio.

Meanwhile, Manchester City's David Silva and Manchester United keeper David De Gea also remain immovable presences in the squad which once again is dominated by Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Iniesta, Alba, Gerard Pique, and Sergio Busquets are the representatives of the Catalan side while Real Madrid have four players included in Nacho, Sergio Ramos Isco and Marco Asensio.