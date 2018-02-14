Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has refused to dismiss the possibility of Simon Mignolet leaving in the summer but does not see the Belgium international's future as something that should concern him for the time being.

Mignolet began the season as the Reds' first-choice goalkeeper but has found himself consigned to the substitutes' bench in recent weeks after Klopp saw fit to replace him with the much-maligned Loris Karius, who has managed to produce a number of encouraging displays since being drafted into the starting line-up by his compatriot last month.

Mignolet, 29, has only started once in the Premier League since Boxing Day and will have to make do with a watching brief once again as Liverpool face Porto at the Estadio do Dragao in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Wednesday (14 February) after Klopp decided to do away with his rotational policy for cup competitions.

The former Sunderland stopper's lack of game-time combined with reports of Liverpool's desire to sign a new goalkeeper could soon lead to the end of his near five year stint on Merseyside, but Klopp chose to remain non-committal over the 29-year-old's future as he focuses solely on his side's clash with Porto.

"Nobody knows about the future, or I don't know about the future," Klopp said in his press conference, per the Daily Mail. "In this business it is always the same – it says nothing about that.

"It's not for me to think about these kind of things. I have to make a decision for tomorrow [Wednesday] night and that's all. No problem."

Mignolet's potential summer departure could pave the way for Liverpool to sign Roma goalkeeper Alisson. The Brazil international has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks, but Eusebio di Francesco's side are hopeful of tying the former Internacional star down to a new contract which would include a release clause worth £80m, according to CalcioMercato.

Alisson has performed excellently since emerging from Wojciech Szczęsny's shadow this season and is content with life in the Italian capital. The 25-year-old's stock has risen significantly during Roma's push for Champions him League qualification and he is hoping the powers that be at the Stadio Olimpico will see fit to reward by more than trebling his wages to £4.5m-a-year.

It remains to be seen if Roma bow to Alisson's wish but their need to comply with Financial Fair Play could force them to listen to offers for the Brazilian in the summer, with Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid also believed to be interest in his services.