Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Alberto Moreno may have a future at Anfield if he manages to maintain the level of performance he displayed during his sides's 3-0 win over Bayern Munich in the Audi Cup on Wednesday (1 August).

Moreno has been widely derided since arriving on Merseyside from Sevilla in the summer of 2014 but earned rave reviews on Wednesday as goals from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge saw them comfortably beat Bayern at the Allianz Arena.

Liverpool are prepared to sell Moreno and rejected a £12m bid from Napoli earlier this summer. It looked like the writing was on the wall for the Spaniard, capped three times by his country, when the Reds signed Scotland international Andrew Robertson from Hull City for £10m, but Klopp does not seem to be against the idea of allowing Moreno, who has been carrying a thigh problem, to stay and fight for his place at Liverpool.

Asked if Moreno could remain at Anfield, Klopp was quoted as saying by Football365: "If he plays like he did today [against Bayern Munich], yeah. That was a really good game by Alberto. That's why we kept him playing, every second he was playing better, he was more present.

"He's really fit. He has a little problem with his thigh, but we had a test with him this morning and he played really well. "The players decide themselves how many games they play."

Moreno started last season as Liverpool's first-choice left-back but was almost immediately displaced by James Milner, who went on to make the position his own in the months that followed. With the arrival of Robertson from Hull, Moreno faces the prospect of being Liverpool's third-choice left-back for the upcoming campaign.

The Spaniard insisted that he was intent on staying at Anfield in order to fight and see where the land lies, but the presence of Milner and Robertson may see him receive even less game-time than he was given last season. The former Sevilla star only featured in 12 of Liverpool's league matches in the previous campaign, starting twice.