Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has taken aim at his team after more sloppy defending led to Leicester City ousting them from the Carabao Cup. After the Reds dominated the first half without reward, Shinji Okazaki gave the Foxes the lead 20 minutes after a defensive mix-up before Islam Slimani thundered home a second late on.

The Merseysiders dominated long periods of the game – they had 21 shots on goal to Leicester's eight – but were unable to punish the 2015-16 Premier League champions. Philippe Coutinho and Dominic Solanke both squandered chances but it was in the first third of the pitch where their short-comings came back to haunt them.

Okazki's opener came after Liverpool failed to cut out Wes Morgan and Leonardo Ulloa's headers, allowing the Japan international to toe-poke beyond Danny Ward, before a throw-in lead to Slimani escaping and blasting into the top corner. Klopp's men have now conceded 16 goals in nine games this term, with just two clean sheets and the German boss was left seething at half time.

"It is easy to explain," the Liverpool boss told Sky Sports. "We played really good football in the first half. We have big chances, strange situations. But that is football it is 90 minutes at least. The second ball after a corner and a throw in again; I am sick of goals like this to be honest. Unbelievable. You cannot play football like this.

"This Leicester team somehow survive in the game because we are not clinical enough and it is sometimes like this. But you need to stay concentrated until the end. But they score too easy and the first goal we do not push up together, something I say 1000 times so it is not nice to concede because of this."

Coutinho made his second start of the season at the King Power Stadium but was replaced at half time, sparking suggestions the Brazil international had picked up an injury. But Klopp has since confirmed he had always planned to bring off the playmaker, with Wales international Ben Woodburn coming on in his place.

The Barcelona target is now in line for a run in the Liverpool first team, with a game to come at their conquerors Leicester in the Premier League, before a trip to Spartak Moscow in the Champions League and visit to Newcastle United before the international break.