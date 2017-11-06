Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has told of how the Reds hierarchy urged him to complete the summer signing of Mohamed Salah as they were worried other rivals may swoop in ahead of them and sign the Egypt international, who has been in spellbinding form so far this season.

After weeks of negotiating, the Reds eventually parted with £36.9m for Salah, who has scored 12 goals in all competitions already this season. The former Chelsea star has managed to fill the temporary voids left by Philippe Coutinho and Sadio Mane while carving out a reputation as one of the most dangerous attackers in the Premier League.

Salah's brilliance may have come as surprise to some Premier League defences after seeing him flop at Stamford Bridge, but Klopp knew exactly what he was getting from the former Roma star having scouted him extensively and revealed that a number of senior Liverpool officials were desperate to see him arrive on Merseyside in the summer.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss suggested that Liverpool had 20 players they were considering targeting in the summer, but Salah's qualities made their decision over attacking reinforcements an easy one.

"We watched Salah so often, saw him so often," Klopp told the Liverpool Echo. "The scouting department was really behind me, and wanted to do it even earlier so that nobody could jump in!

"We were sure he can help us. Michael Edwards, Dave Fallows and Barry [Hunter], they were really in my ear and were on it: 'Come on, come on, Mo Salah, he's the solution!'

"When you have 20 players on the table, different players, it's difficult to make an early decision, but we all were convinced about it so could make the early decision so we could really get him. He's a fantastic person, a nice lad and a really good football player."

The Reds' constant examinations of Salah have certainly paid off, with the winger has already emerging as a contender for the Player of the Year award after his wondrous start to the season. Liverpool will be hoping their in-form Egyptian returns from international duty unscathed for their clash against Southampton on 18 November, as they look to break into the coveted top four spots.