Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal are set to battle with other European clubs in chasing Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac in the summer. The 23-year-old's contract with the Bundesliga outfit runs down at the end of the season and has not yet signed an extension.

According to the German publication Bild, Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel is looking to convince the left-back to continue at the Veltins-Arena beyond the summer transfer window. However, his efforts have not taken shape as the player has so far decided against penning down a new deal.

Kolasinac's situation at Schalke has alerted top clubs in England and Italy. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of Bosnia and Herzegovina international, while his Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola is also monitoring the defender's situation at Schalke.

In addition to this, Arsenal will also be looking to challenge the Merseyside club and the Etihad outfit for the full-back's signature. These three English clubs will be joined by the Italian trio of AC Milan, Juventus and AS Roma, who are also interested in signing Kolasinac on a free transfer.

The left-back is currently earning €2m (£1.7m, $2.1m) per year and his current employers are willing to increase it to €3m (£2.6m, $3.2m) annually. However, a move to England could see his wages rise to €6m (£5.1m, $6.4m) per year.

Liverpool, City and Arsenal are all looking to bring in a left-back in the summer to bolster their back four. These three clubs will go with the trio of Italian sides for Kolasinac's signature after the end of the season.

Schalke chief Heidel has already expressed his desire to keep Kolasinac at the club. He said, "His contract with us is running out, the talks are ongoing and we want to keep him."

"He also knows that there is a great appreciation of his work at the club. It does not matter if Cosmos New York, SC Paderborn or a really big club comes in for our player."