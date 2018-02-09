Manchester United have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic after he revealed that he was a fan of the Red Devils during his younger days.

The United States international has been impressive in the Bundesliga this season having scored three goals and providing two assists in 19 games and that has attracted the attention of clubs in the Premier League.

Pulisic has stepped up following the departure of Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona and is now a regular in the Dortmund starting XI. United were not the only club linked with a move for the American midfielder during the January transfer window with Liverpool also keen to take him to Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp is well aware of Pulisic's talents after having signed him as a 17-year-old from United States Soccer Development Academy on a free transfer. The Dortmund midfielder, who generally plays on the wings, is certainly one for the future and both United and Liverpool are likely to reignite their interest in the summer.

The American has acknowledged the interest from the Premier League clubs and refused to rule out a future move, but made it clear that his focus remains completely on Dortmund.

"Yeah, I was. I was definitely a big fan," Pulisic said referring to a picture of him in a United top, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"Of course, right now I am under contract with Dortmund and I'm not looking around or doing anything like that so I'm very focused there. But, yeah, it's cool to hear all this stuff!

"You never know in football what can happen, so right now, I'm focused with Dortmund, and yeah, that's that," he added.

Dortmund have lost two key players — Dembele and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona and Arsenal respectively — against their will in the last six months and have recently made it clear that they will not bow down to player demands in the future.