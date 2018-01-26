Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana will miss his side's FA Cup fourth round clash with West Bromwich Albion on Saturday (27 January) after suffering a small muscle tear, manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

Lallana has endured a stop-start season after suffering a thigh strain during pre-season and his fitness woes show no sign of letting up as he strives to return to full fitness.

The England international has started two matches for the Reds this season but will play no part against the troubled Baggies, and Klopp is not sure if he will be able to call upon the former Southampton captain for the trip to face Huddersfield Town on Tuesday [30 January].

"Adam Lallana has a little issue which makes him pretty sure out for the next game, Klopp said in his press conference. "It's how it is when you have a long injury, we were hoping to manage it better but we haven't been able to.

"It's a little muscle tear. It's not a big one, the knee is okay. Nobody told me something about his knee."

Klopp was able to provide some positive news on the Liverpool injury front - Jordan Henderson and Alberto Moreno returned to full training earlier this week and could be included in the squad to face Alan Pardew's side, while defender Dejan Lovren is in contention having recovered from illness.

Klopp also revealed that Nathaniel Clyne is making good progress on his recovery from a back problem, but Ragnar Klavan is still not ready to return after suffering a muscle problem, while vice-captain James Milner is struggling with a dead leg.

"Hendo was not the longest break but it was a long break," Klopp said. "Alberto Moreno is back in training, it's good they're coming back because we need them. There are some other problems,

Milly got a dead leg in training, if he says it's too painful for training you can understand how hard it is.

"Clyney's on a good way but not training with the team. Raggy's out, he was ill and lost a few kilos. He now has a muscle issue, but Dejan [Lovren] is back after illness."

Klopp may see fit to ring the changes on Saturday as he keeps one eye on the upcoming Premier League clash with Huddersfield. Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah may be taken out of the firing line, while Simon Mignolet will replace Loris Karius between the sticks as Klopp seeks to keep both goalkeepers in some sort of rhythm.

"Simon Mignolet will play. The reason is - I don't want to make it more confusing - I really think all goalkeepers need rhythm and match-time and playing time. They all have the opportunity to play and keep a shape and when you need to change you can bring in a goalkeeper who has played a few games," Klopp said.