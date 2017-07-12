Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is keen to send young midfielder Sheyi Ojo on loan to Championship club Middlesbrough, reports say.

The Liverpool Echo reports that both Boro and Newcastle have approached the Reds with an offer to take Ojo on loan, with Klopp leading towards the former option in the belief that playing under Garry Monk would benefit the winger in the long-term.

Ojo made two appearances for Liverpool in the FA Cup last season but did not feature in the Premier League.

He is in demand following impressive performances for England at the Under-20 World Cup in South Korea last month.

Burnley also expressed an interested in signing the 20-year-old, but Liverpool are keen to avoid a situation where the player goes out on loan and gets minimal playing time.

The Independent reported last month Ojo was keen on joining Newcastle, who are managed by for Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez.

Klopp has strengthened his attack this summer with the signings of Mohamed Salah from Roma and Dominic Solanke from Chelsea.

The German coach confirmed this week that Salah will not take part in the club's friendly against Tranmere Rovers on 12 July due to work permit issues.

"Mo Salah is here in training but cannot play because of the rules, so that's what we have to accept," Klopp told Liverpool's official website.

"We will try to get the working permission or the visa, I'm not sure what it is we need to get but we have to go to Paris and leave him there for a day or two and then he'll come back.

"We are hopeful he can play soon."

Adam Lallana and Philippe Coutinho will also not be involved against Tranmere as the duo only returned to Liverpool's Melwood training base on 11 July.

The Reds play another friendly against Wigan Athletic on 14 July before jetting off to the Far East for a pre-season tour.