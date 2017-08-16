Liverpool have been urged to reconsider moving for Southampton's Virgil van Dijk and instead sign a vocal centre-back in the mold of former defender Jamie Carragher in order to solve their defensive problems.

Netherlands international Van Dijk is perceived as the man to turn around the Reds' defensive issues which have been highlighted in the Premier League draw with Watford and Champions League win over Hoffenheim.

The Merseysiders twice conceded goals from corners in the 3-3 draw with The Hornets, including in stoppage time as Jurgen Klopp's men were denied an opening day win. No team has shipped more goals from dead-ball situations than the Anfield club since the German coach took over in October 2015.

Though Liverpool escaped from the first leg of their play-off with Hoffeheim with a credible 2-1 win, they were regularly put under pressure by the most proficient set-piece exponents in the Bundesliga and were fortunate to escape with a lead to take into the second leg.

Former midfielder Jamie Redknapp feels Liverpool must invest £60m in bringing Van Dijk to the club, following months of speculation regarding the 26-year-old's future. But ex-manager Roy Evans it not so sure that the addition of the former Celtic defender will cure the club's defensive problems and would prefer a more vocal player to organise the back-four.

"They need somebody like a Jamie Carragher, someone who verbally puts people in their places, pulls people together," he told Talksport. "I don't know if the Van Dijk lad is really verbal and is an organiser but if we were to have that sort of player, it would make a massive difference to the team."

The other major talking points regarding Liverpool's transfer window activity surrounds Philippe Coutinho, who missed his second consecutive game of the season with a back injury amid reports he has submitted a transfer request after Barcelona had two bids knocked back by the five-time European champions. Indeed, Evans believes the summer will become an unmitigated failure if the Brazil international departs.

"You plan your team, you plan who you're going to buy and it is getting towards the end of the transfer window now," he added. "If he goes just before there is no chance to buy anyone else to take that place. It was always on the card that a club was going to come in for Coutinho and it is always last minute and that is when it catches you out sometimes. We haven't got the targets we wanted to buy and that becomes an issue as well."