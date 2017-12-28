Liverpool are reportedly expected to be without the services of their captain Jordan Henderson as the midfielder is set to be on the sidelines with an injury until the start of February.

The England international limped off just 10 minutes into the game against Arsenal at the Emirates. The tie ended in a 3-3 draw as both sides settled for a point. The Reds manager Jurgen Klopp already confirmed the 27-year-old will be missing the Boxing Day clash against Swansea City.

According to the Daily Mail, Henderson has "damaged the hamstring in his right leg" against Arsenal. The former Sunderland man underwent a scan to find out the full extent of the injury. It was found that the tear in his muscle is grade two level ruling him out of action for at least a month.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager has already confirmed Henderson will miss Liverpool's next two fixtures against Leicester City and Burnley. He has also revealed that full-back Alberto Moreno will miss these two matches, while admitting there is no timescale on the duo's return.

"Length of time [on their returns], actually I have no idea to be honest – but it won't be tomorrow. Both are out for the next two games for sure. On December 30 and January 1, they have no chance, then we have to see again," Klopp told Liverpool's official website.

Henderson and Klopp are believed to be frustrated with the former's new injury setback. The German manager was hoping the midfielder was regaining his peak form, especially after struggling with several injuries in the last two seasons.

Liverpool have been drawn against FC Porto in the knockout stages of the Champions League. The Merseyside club's captain is expected to be fit for the first leg of the round of 16 to face the Portuguese club.

The Reds will host Everton in the third round of the FA Cup on 5 January at Anfield, while they face Premier League leaders Manchester City at home on 14 January. Henderson is set to miss the two fixtures, along with the league clash against Leicester, Burnley and Swansea City.