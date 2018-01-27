Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that the Reds are always active in the market and looking for players who can strengthen their squad. They are keeping close tabs on one or two players but no decision has been made whether the deal will be completed in January or in the summer.

The Reds have already completed the signing of Virgil van Dijk in January from Southampton for £75m ($105m), a world-record sum for a defender, topping Manchester City's deal to sign Kyle Walker in July. This was followed by the transfer of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for a record £142m ($187m), meaning that the Reds have money to spend should they choose to strengthen their squad in January.

The Merseyside club have also struck a deal with RB Leipzig to sign the highly-regarded Keita during last summer's transfer window for a reported fee of £57m ($80m), with the midfielder remaining at the German club for the duration of the 2017-18 season. The Reds tried their best to push the deal to January but were unsuccessful in their efforts despite willing to pay a premium for Leipzig's loss.

However, Klopp revealed that he cannot say for sure if their transfer activity for January is over as they are always on the lookout for new opportunities. He refused to name any specific player that the club are looking at but insisted that his iPad is always full of prospective transfers from all over the world.

"Our situation is always the same, we really look (for players) all year," Klopp said, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo. "So why should I stop now only because January 31st is nearly here?

"We do that all the time. Nothing has changed. The only thing is with one or two players we maybe have to make a decision is it for now or is it for the summer? That's the only difference.

"But look, we are constantly looking, my iPad is full of players from all over the world. That's what we do. But specific? No. It is not that we now say exactly that we need that or we cannot play football anymore."