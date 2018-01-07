Contrary to reports, Liverpool are not interested in Riyad Mahrez, with Thomas Lemar topping manager Jurgen Klopp's wishlist as a potential Philippe Coutinho replacement.

Liverpool lost the services of Coutinho after the Brazilian completed his move to Barcelona on Saturday (6 January) for a reported fee of £142m ($192m).

The Reds were previously reported to be preparing for Coutinho's departure with a £50m ($68m) move for Leicester City forward Mahrez after identifying him as a potential replacement.

However, according to Sky Sports, Liverpool were never interested in Mahrez and have not even made contact with the Foxes over a potential move.

The same report says that Leicester would also want much more than £50m for Mahrez, who played a key role in their first-ever Premier League crown back in 2016.

Klopp, though, is in the market for a creative forward with AS Monaco's Lemar on his radar. The Frenchman was also considered alongside Mahrez as a Coutinho replacement, but one obstacle was whether Monaco would allow another of their star players to be poached.

But with Lemar showing no indication that he is willing to sign a new contract, Monaco are now considering a sale, according to the latest reports from France.

In addition, a Mirror report states that Lemar is currently Liverpool's number one priority, having been keen on signing the 22-year-old on deadline day last summer only for a deal to not materialise.

However, Klopp will also face competition from the likes of Arsenal, who will reignite their interest in the France international as they seek their own potential replacement for Alexis Sanchez.

Lemar was subject to a €100m (£88.7m, $120m) bid from the Gunners on deadline day of last summer as well but the deal collapsed in the last minute.

Liverpool are also exploring other options, including the possibility of bringing midfielder Naby Keita to Anfield six months in advance.

Keita has already agreed to a £48m ($65m) move from RB Leipzig and is expected to arrive at the club this summer. However, the Bundesliga side have already dismissed previous suggestions of allowing the Guinean to leave the club early.