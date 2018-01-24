Liverpool have not made a move for Brazilian attacker Luan despite reports claiming that Jurgen Klopp's side are in negotiations with Gremio for their coveted forward, who has been linked with a move to England in recent months.

The Merseysiders have plenty of money to spend after selling Philippe Coutinho to La Liga leaders Barcelona in a deal believed to be worth around £142m and have subsequently been rumoured with moves for a whole host of players as they seek to fill the void left by the 25-year-old, who could make his debut for the Blaugrana against close rivals Espanyol on Thursday (25 January).

Monaco's Thomas Lemar and Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic are believed to be of interest to the powers that be at Anfield, while recent reports claimed that the Reds sent scouts to run the rule over Luan earlier this month.

It was then suggested that Klopp's side had began discussions with Gremio for the 24-year-old, who has also been linked with Arsenal, but the Liverpool Echo report that there is "no truth" to those claims. Luan recently signed a new long-term contract in Porto Alegre but has an €18m release clause included in his deal with the Rei de Copas.

Despite losing Coutinho, whose absence was truly felt as Liverpool slumped to a 1-0 defeat by bottom club Swansea City on Monday, Klopp is in no rush to bring in a replacement for his former playmaker and is prepared to wait until the summer in order to land one of his top targets.

Monaco's Lemar is admired by the German, who will be encouraged to know that the France international's preference is to move to Liverpool over Arsenal. The 22-year-old was close to leaving the Ligue 1 champions in the summer and is expected to be available for around £62m at the end of the season.

Dortmund's Pulisic has long been on Klopp's radar, too, and Liverpool are expected to try and pry the 19-year-old away from the Westfalenstadion at the end of the season.

Manchester United were expected to rival Liverpool's interest in Pulisic as they saw the value in the teenager's marketing potential as well footballing talent, but the capture of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal has seemingly ended their want and need for the USA international, according to the Independent.