Jurgen Klopp claims it is "no secret" that Liverpool are willing to negotiate the potential exit of Lazar Markovic this summer, providing a prospective buyer for the out-of-favour winger can be identified.

Markovic, signed by Brendan Rodgers from Benfica in a £20m ($26m) deal three years ago, has not played a competitive match for Liverpool since May 2015 and spent the latter half of last season on loan at Hull City after failing to impress during stints with Fenerbahce and Sporting Lisbon.

Although the 22-cap Serbia international featured in the club's domestic pre-season opener against Tranmere Rovers, he played no part in a subsequent draw with Wigan Athletic and was omitted entirely from Jurgen Klopp's 25-man squad that lifted the Premier League Asia Trophy in Hong Kong.

Such an absence heaped further doubt on Markovic's Liverpool future and Klopp has now confirmed that the 23-year-old, who made 14 appearances as a regular for Hull under Marco Silva before seeing his 2016-17 season curtailed by an ankle injury, is free to depart.

"With Lazar, it's no secret that if he finds a club then we will negotiate," he told the Liverpool Echo. "It was like this last year too. He's a really good player. I like him as a person.

"He's now fit and another one who is in the best shape since I've known him. Before he had problems with his groin but now he's good. There will be a club out there who needs him."

Reigning Turkish champions Besiktas were said to have made contact with Markovic's representatives last week, while Russian outfit Zenit Saint Petersburg have also been linked along with various clubs from Italy and Portugal.

A possible reunion with Silva at Watford has also been mooted, with some outlets even reporting a failed bid in June. The Watford Observer later claimed that the Hornets had yet to table an official offer, but did retain an interest amid suggestions that a £12m offer would be enough to persuade Liverpool into selling, despite previous reports that they were looking to recoup that full £20m.

Overlooked for the Asia Trophy, Markovic seems unlikely to travel with the Reds to Germany for another friendly against Hertha Berlin and the Bayern Munich-hosted Audi Cup tournament. Klopp's side wrap up their pre-season commitments with a match against Athletic Bilbao in Dublin on 5 August and open the new Premier League campaign at Vicarage Road a week later.