Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho has ruled out joining Marseille, insisting his connections with Paris Saint-Germain mean a move to the Stade Vélodrome simply isn't an option.

Sakho, 26, has not played a single minute for the Reds this season having been frozen out of the first-team picture by Jurgen Klopp. His exile stems from an incident during the club's pre-season tour of the United States where he was sanctioned for failing to show up on time for team meetings.

The France international has regularly turned out for the club's Under-23 side this term but has been linked with a January move to Southampton. He has also been linked with a move to Marseille, who have embarked on a major recruitment drive this winter having added French trio Morgan Sanson, Patrice Evra and Dimiti Payet to their squad.

But having come through the youth academy at PSG, the club he hopes to one day return to, Sakho says he would not be able to consider a move to Rudi Garcia's side, hinting he would ideally prefer to remain in England for now,

"Since I started this incredible adventure abroad, in terms of football but also in terms of my family, because when I see my children speaking English I think it is a glorious thing that I have been able to give them," Sakho told Canal Football Club, Sky Sports report.

"I think I have a few more wonderful years to experience abroad first. And PSG, why not, but afterwards.

"I think Marseille have a very good team. Bafé (Gomis) and Patrice (Evra) are friends of mine. But my answer to this might remind certain people about a song. When there is PSG, Sakho is with them."

Sakho has not played a game for the Liverpool first-team since April 2015 but insists match fitness isn't a problem for him should he fine a move before Tuesday's transfer deadline.

"I work a lot, I have the chance to train with the reserve team, which allows me to keep up. And beside that I have my trainer. So I work a lot to stay on top of my game."

Liverpool are seeking a permanent transfer for Sakho and will not listen to loan offers.