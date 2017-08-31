Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is planning a £175m spree on the deadline day of the summer transfer window as the Reds remain hopeful of signing Virgil van Dijk and Thomas Lemar after completing the deal for Arsenals' Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Arsenal star, who had one year left on his contract, was wanted by Chelsea and Liverpool. Although Blues and the Merseyside club agreed on a fee with the Gunners, according to the Times, Oxlade-Chamberlain snubbed the Premier League winners to join Liverpool for £35m ($45.2m).

The England international has agreed to a five-year deal with Klopp's side, which will see him earn £120,000-a-week ($154,975 per week). Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is currently on international duty with the Three Lions, underwent his medical at St George's Park.

After sealing a deal for the Gunners' star, Liverpool will turn their attention in signing Southampton defender and AS Monaco star. Van Dijk has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield.

Earlier in June, the Dutch international was all but set to join Klopp's side. However, the deal collapsed after Southampton reported Liverpool for alleged illegal approach, which forced the Reds to issue a public apology.

Van Dijk has already handed in a transfer request as he is looking to force a move away from Southampton. Liverpool are believed to be his preferred destination and they are ready to make a £70m ($904m) bid for the centre-back.

Meanwhile, the Premier League side are set to make a similar bid for Monaco's Lemar. Klopp is keen on adding Oxlade-Chamberlain, Van Dijk and the France international to his squad on the transfer deadline day. However, Southampton and the Ligue 1 outfit are adamant that their players are not for sale, despite interest from Liverpool.

The Anfield club have already completed three signings so far, while have earmarked a deal for Naby Keita. Liverpool have agreed to a fee with RB Leipzig for the midfielder, who will join them next summer.

Dominic Solanke, Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson have all arrived at Liverpool. Oxlade-Chamberlain will become the club's fourth signing. Should the Reds manage to complete deals for Van Dijk and Lemar, the duo are likely to be Liverpool's fifth and sixth signing, taking their deadline day spending to £175m.