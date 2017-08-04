Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana will miss the opening months of the Premier League campaign after suffering a thigh injury during his side's pre-season clash against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday (2 August).

The former Southampton playmaker will now begin a rehabilitation programme with the medical team at Melwood. The news of Lallana's injury has been compounded by Barcelona target Philippe Coutinho, who has been ruled out of the Reds' final pre-season friendly with Athletic Club after suffering a minor back problem.

Coutinho's injury is not serious but Liverpool do not want to take any risks, with the start of the season just one week away. Lallana's problem is rather more severe, though, and Klopp is already preparing to be without the England international for the whole of August and September.

"This is certainly not news we would have wanted," Klopp told Liverpool's official website. "Unfortunately, the damage is such that it will likely mean Adam is out for a couple of months not weeks, so I think we can pretty much rule him out of August and September.

"Beyond that we will monitor and wait and see. He is a boy with a world-class attitude to everything professionally and he has always come back in good time from injury setbacks since I have been here, so we will see."

The injury to Lallana has led to calls from some Liverpool supporters on social media to ramp up their recruitment drive, but it seems like the Reds may have to contend with further trouble in the transfer market.

A deal to bring Southampton captain Virgil van Dijk to Anfield is in the balance and has been for some time. Chelsea have now seemingly reignited their interest in the Netherlands international and have reportedly lodged a £50m bid.

Van Dijk, 26, is believed to have his heart set on a move to Liverpool but Southampton were enraged by the Merseysider's perceived 'tapping up' of their coveted defender and have no interest in parting with their skipper, who may now end up at Stamford Bridge.

Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino reiterated his club's stance over Van Dijk earlier this week, and Liverpool will only attempt to sign the former Celtic star if the Saints make it known that they are open to parting with the esteemed central defender.