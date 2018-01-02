Liverpool starlet Ryan Kent is expected to return to the club this month with the Reds poised to cancel his loan spell at Bundesliga side SC Freiburg.

Kent, 21, left Anfield to join Freiburg on a season-long loan deal during the summer transfer window, having signed a new five-year deal with the Reds. The winger has struggled for game time in Germany, however, having started just one league match for Christian Streich's side and making just six appearances in all.

With German clubs still on their mid-season break, Freiburg are preparing to jet out to Spain for their winter training camp. However Kent will not be making the trip, according to Kicker. The German publication reports Kent has failed to live up to expectations at the club, with Liverpool now ready to terminate the deal.

Leeds United and Sheffield United are both said to be keen on signing Kent should he become available on loan again for the second half of the season. Hull City and Bristol City were among the clubs interested in signing him during the summer before his move to Germany and Liverpool are likely to have no shortage of takers should they decide on another loan deal.

Kent had been tipped to be retained by Klopp for the 2017-18 season after a bright pre-season campaign. With the manager's track record of handing first-team chances to young players, the England Under-20 international might still stand a chance of remaining on Merseyside for the second half of the campaign.

Two of Liverpool's other attacking options remain linked with January moves away from the club. Daniel Sturridge is being targeted by Southampton and is keen on a move to the south coast, according to the Mirror, although a £25m (€28.1m) asking price could be a stumbling block.

Stoke City, West Ham United and Newcastle United are all reportedly keen on signing Danny Ings on loan.

The Reds have already completed what will surely be one of the biggest deals of the January window in signing Virgil van Dijk from Southampton.