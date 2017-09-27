Police in Liverpool are appealing for information after a man entered a nursery reportedly carrying a firearm. Merseyside Police confirmed that officers were attending the scene where reports to authorities said a man entered the Childs Play Nursery in Wavertree carrying what appeared to be a firearm before leaving on a motorbike with a second man. The incident took place on the morning of Wednesday 27 September.

Authorities said there is no suggestion the firearm was discharged and no reports of injuries. Police said they received calls about the incident around 8:10am and are now offering reassurance to parents as well as conducting forensic examinations and house-to-house enquiries.

"The investigation is in its very early stages and we are keeping an open mind as to why this has happened, but we believe it was targeted and that the men were looking for a man who was in the nursery at the time who is not a member of staff," said Detective Chief Inspector John Webster.

"I'm sure the vast majority of people in the community will be appalled to find that two men have walked into a nursery reportedly carrying a firearm when children and their parents were arriving at the start of the day.

"We look to the community to help us by providing information to bring those responsible to justice. We need to identify the people responsible and put them before the courts before they cause any further harm in our communities."

Anyone with information could contact the "gun crime hotline on 0800 230 0600 or leave information anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111", he added.

"This is another reminder that criminals involved in gun crime have no regard for anyone else and I would urge the local community to come together to help us take a stand against the use of firearms and violence on our streets and report anything they saw or heard to us so we can take action."

Mayor of Liverpool, Joe Anderson said in a statement that "shocked and appalled at the idea that criminals can put children and staff at risk in a nursery of all places".

"This must be stopped," Anderson added, before reiterating calls for anyone with information to come forward.